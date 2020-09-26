PGR seizes more São Vicente properties

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 26 - The Attorney General's Office (PGR) this Friday seized more properties acquired with public funds by the defendant, Carlos Manuel de São Vicente, former chairman of the AAA board of directors. ,

According to the seizure warrant, among the property seized is a building in the Sodimo condominium in Praia do Bispo, which served as the office of Manuel Domingos Vicente, a former Sonangol PCA.

The ADLI buildings, located on 28 de Maio street, Maianga district, and the Thyke Hotel, also known as the Tower building, located on 4 de Fevereiro avenue, were also seized.

The case also includes the seizure of the building nearby the Macon carrier terminal, on avenue 21 de Janeiro, and the residences nºs 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34 of the SODIMO condominium.

Under the businessman, already under remand custody, there are suspicions of the crimes of embezzlement and undue receipt of advantages, economic participation in business, influence peddling and others.

As part of this criminal case, the Attorney General's Office had already ordered the seizure of 49 percent of AAA Activos' shares in Standard Bank de Angola, SA, under the management of Carlos São Vicente.

Three AAA buildings and the IRCA, located on Lénine avenue, on Nova Marginal avenue, 21 de Janeiro and Amílcar Cabral street, as well as the network of IU and IKA hotels, all located in Luanda, were also seized.