President highlights health workers performance

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 26 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, paid a "heartfelt tribute on Friday to all the health professionals who lost their lives in the fight against the lethal Covid-19 virus and other health threats. ,

In a message sent on the occasion of the National Health Worker's Day, which was celebrated Friday, the Head of State mentions that this year, the date finds the health professionals "immersed in an epic battle against the spread of the new coronavirus".

João Lourenço considers the pandemic a "real and unexpected threat that challenges the capacity of the country to respond to the needs of providing universal, competent and timely health services to the population".

In the message, the Angolan Head of State urges the population to contribute to the success of the fight by complying, in all cases and situations, with the recommendations of the health authorities.

The President of the Republic also highlights the "fundamental role played by the health worker in guaranteeing a reliable, humanized system that is up to the growing daily demands".

On 25 September each year Angola celebrates National Health Worker Day, an institutionalised date in honour of doctor and nationalist Américo Alberto de Barros e Assis Boavida.