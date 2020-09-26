ZDD listed on OTC market in USA

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZDD acquired OMPS through reverse merger and acquisition.

The assets of Henan Anjia e-commerce Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: zdd) will be loaded into the listed company in the form of reverse merger and acquisition. The company will issue 1 billion shares。 The company's "earn more" brand has deeply cultivated the differentiated e-commerce and community e-commerce to seek the welfare of the common people. The company appointed Ouyang Chengguo as the chairman, Wen Qingrui as the vice chairman, Wang Jinhui as the CEO, Ouyang Chengguo, Wen Qingrui, Wang Jinhui, Ma Liying, LV Baoshu, Xu Yulan, Yin Li, Han fengzhe and Liu Huiwu as directors, and Ouyang Jianwen as the Secretary of the board of directors.

