Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,131 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Prais­es Statewide Recog­ni­tion of Dis­abled Amer­i­can Veterans

Attorney General Ken Paxton today joined Governor Greg Abbott in memorializing today, September 25, as Disabled American Veterans Day in honor of the national charity’s centennial anniversary. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) was founded 100 years ago by former Cincinnati Judge Robert S. Marx, a disabled United States Army captain who received the Distinguished Service Cross during the First World War. The DAV was officially chartered by a Congressional Act in 1932 and it continues to provide a broad array of services to veterans at no cost.

“In its century of outstanding work for veterans by veterans, the DAV is a truly exceptional organization that provides invaluable benefits and services for the men, women and families who made life-changing sacrifices for their country,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I commend Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature for recognizing this organization’s remarkable achievements and laudable mission. Every veteran deserves to come home with respect, dignity, and a high-quality life.”

 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Prais­es Statewide Recog­ni­tion of Dis­abled Amer­i­can Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.