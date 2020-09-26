Attorney General Ken Paxton today joined Governor Greg Abbott in memorializing today, September 25, as Disabled American Veterans Day in honor of the national charity’s centennial anniversary. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) was founded 100 years ago by former Cincinnati Judge Robert S. Marx, a disabled United States Army captain who received the Distinguished Service Cross during the First World War. The DAV was officially chartered by a Congressional Act in 1932 and it continues to provide a broad array of services to veterans at no cost.

“In its century of outstanding work for veterans by veterans, the DAV is a truly exceptional organization that provides invaluable benefits and services for the men, women and families who made life-changing sacrifices for their country,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I commend Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature for recognizing this organization’s remarkable achievements and laudable mission. Every veteran deserves to come home with respect, dignity, and a high-quality life.”