List of Clothing, Textile & Apparel Manufacturers in Vietnam for Small Businesses: Fashion Uniform, Workwear PPE.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, September 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ongoing trade war, more and more companies from all over the world are trying to shift their production from China to other countries. With that in mind, Vietnam is a viable option because it provides access to amazing, very affordable manufacturers. That’s especially true when it comes to the apparel and clothing industry. This industry saw quite the resurgence this year in Vietnam, with multiple foreign investors coming in. That being said, here are some of the main
DONY Garment - Vietnamese Garment Factory Supplier - Apparel Clothing & Textile Manufactured
Dony Garment Company
Dony Garment is one of the top manufacturers in Vietnam, they are focused on producing uniforms and clothes. The company is located in Ho Chi Minh City and they focus producing simple fashion clothes (T-Shirt, Shirt, Polo-Shirt, Dress, Hat, Jacket, Pants), uniforms (chef, driver, school, company, police & military, security guard, sports. heat resistant, industrial, hospital), workwear and PPE (face mask, protective clothing).
On top of that, the company has direct connections with theMiddle East, European, and US markets. It uses only top of the line equipment and it delivers direct access to numerous markets all over the world.
Another thing that makes Dony Garment unique is that the company has standardized the factory production process. It focuses a lot on improving the worker welfare, it protects the environment while also having the ISO 14001, 13845, and 9001. It was also one of the first companies in the industry to offer protective gear and face masks during the pandemic, helping local economies in many places all over the world.
The company is very efficient, it upgrades the production chain very often and it also has very strict requirements to ensure the products are some of the best on the market. In addition, Dony Garment has a very strict policy when it comes to medical safety, with every product being antibacterially treated. Moreover, you get to work with a business that delivers state of the art, fully customizable clothes. The company has expanded immensely in the past few years, it has an amazing reputation and door to door delivery for every client.
MUK Ltd. Clothing
MUK Ltd. Clothing is widely known for being a part of the lady's fashion manufacturing world in Vietnam. The company can deliver around 200k garments per month and it focuses on competitive prices. It stays up to date with the latest trends, and it delivers garments to select countries like Germany, Australia, Canada, the US, and England. It doesn’t have the reach of Dony Garment or its larger production line, and it’s focused solely on women’s garments. Yet it can be an option if you want affordable garments exported to one of the supported countries.
Dong Nai Industrial Garment Company
The company was created back in 1987 and its primary focus is to create easy to use apparel for a variety of different customers. They create casual coats and pants, casual wear, sportswear, and jackets. Dong Nai Industrial Garment Company is known for their casual wear, and they do serve both women’s and men’s products. On top of that, they are widely regarded for being very dependable, reliable, and easy to work with. On top of that, they focus a lot on Hong Kong, Korean, Japanese, Russian markets and they also have some EU customers.
The factory has 11 lines, around 400 employees, and an annual capacity of 300000 pieces. They are mostly specialized in jackets, so that’s what they can provide to their customers. That means you can’t get many other types of clothing from them and you must outsource somewhere else. If you need jackets done properly, they are one of the companies specialized in that. But there are some things you will miss, so that’s definitely something to take into consideration.
March 29 Textile Garment Joint Stock Company
This is a company that creates towels and apparel. They have 2500+ workers and they have been a part of the industry for many decades. Due to their infrastructure, they can create 1000+ tons of towels every year and 8 million garments. That makes them an ideal business for very large workloads. On top of that, they are specialized in shirts, children and sportswear, as well as jackets and casual pants. Like many other companies in this list, they retain a very good reputation and work with overseas clients, which is something to take into consideration. They also have 7 factories, which can alleviate some of the workloads.
Vert Company
Vert Company was created in 2006 and it’s known in Vietnam for delivering very good outwear. That limits them to a very specific niche, but at the same time, you will notice that all their products are handmade. Something like that makes them stand out of the crowd, although it heavily limits the number of orders they can take. That being said, their most popular products are trousers, outerwear, casual wear, and so on.
They retain multiple sustainability certificates and quality certificates like BSCI and SA8000. The main office for Vert Company is in Hanoi, and they just have a single manufacturing factory in Kim Trang. They also have a dedicated sales office in Bussum, Netherlands that connects them to the European market. That means they can be one of the options if you want to export quality outerwear for any store in Europe.
Conclusion
There’s no shortage of great clothing and apparel manufacturers in Vietnam. If you want to create a solid supply chain and provide your customers with the top of the line clothing and apparel, these Vietnam-based manufacturers are the right ones for you. Give them a try today!
