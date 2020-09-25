Montana Pesticide Fall Recertification Training Webinar Schedule

List of free Zoom webinar trainings is now available for MT pesticide license holders. Each training will provide 1 CE per training.

The following is the list of MDA Fall webinar trainings to help Montana pesticide applicators fulfill their continuing education requirements for their Montana pesticide license under the current COVID-19 situation. These trainings are being presented via Zoom and are free of charge. Each training will provide 1 CE per training* for the listed classifications (categories).

Classification Credits: The Vertebrate Pests and Human Health training is specific to the diseases that transfer from wildlife to humans providing tips on awareness and prevention. This training will provide 1 CE for each of the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (40) IISH, (43) M-44, (45) School IPM, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, and (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

All other scheduled trainings will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

A couple of helpful tips :

Register in advance for the webinars you wish to attend. See a training you’d like to participate in? Just click on the link to register. Additional information is also available in the MTPlants Course Locator. Select Webinar for the Meeting Type and enter *MDA Fall Training* in the Meeting Name to pull up this specific list of trainings.

You may be automatically directed to download Zoom when registering for a training. This is a quick and easy process. While not required, you can sign up for a free Zoom account at: https://zoom.us/signup. For the fastest and smoothest process, download Zoom ahead of time. This will help you be prepared so that you don’t end up late to a training.

It’s a good idea to join your scheduled training(s) 5 minutes before the training begins.

2020 Fall Webinar Training Events Calendar

When: September 30, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Vertebrate Pests and Human Health

Presented by: Stephen M. Vantassel, MDA Vertebrate Pest Specialist

This presentation will cover the various threats to human health and safety posed by wildlife. The goal is to make attendees aware of the risks involved with wildlife and provide some tactics to reduce those risks.

12:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zk6UzhhXQhmYQ-L5TSVc3Q

6:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VQ1rGvIcTdulGlgkwE_FZw

Looking for other training opportunities specific to vertebrate pests? MDA’s Vertebrate Pest Specialist will also be offering a 3-hour training event in three classes on commensal rodent control (structural). Watch for these to be posted in the MTPlants Course Locator for late November, early December. For more information or to be added to a notification list, contact Stephen directly at 406-538-3004 or SVantassel@mt.gov .

When: October 14, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Understanding Pesticide Drift

Presented by: Dr. Cecil Tharp, MSU Pesticide Education Specialist

Dr. Tharp will go over the different types of drift, what is commonly encountered in Montana, and knowing when to apply pesticides to reduce drift. He will discuss ways to reduce drift including equipment modifications, timing, and understanding weather.

12:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6CoOSOZYTWOJS7EFQxH9iQ

6:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_41i9L5qKTAKKm6ZvYfsO2Q

When: October 21, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Understanding Pesticide Labels

Presented by: Myles Sailer, MDA Training and Development Specialist

Understanding and comprehending the pesticide label is a crucial part of the application process. This course covers the important parts of the pesticide label as well as answering common questions that come up when reading a pesticide label.

12:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hh15G__8SdyWuFi97-IeLw

6:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mehh-9bgQ8aCdiZOfGpWww

When: October 28, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Pesticide Disposal and Container Recycling

Presented by: Carli Davis, MDA Pesticide Disposal and Container Recycling Program

What are waste pesticides? How do I know if a pesticide is no longer usable? Who is responsible for proper disposal of pesticides? These and other questions will be answered at this informative training.

12:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_idOUxRkXROCvZtD36-mSMA

6:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bG8w5ziNTaGc9m1BGtFvWw

When: November 4, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: What to Expect During an Inspection

Presented by: Kima Traynham and Tonda Moon, MDA Field Staff

Routine inspections are part of the experience of being a pesticide license holder. MDA Field Staff’s goal is to help you be compliant with Montana’s pesticide laws and regulations and to ensure safety of license holders, citizens, animals, and the environment.

12:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oqaImo3cRS2xahhksu4qWg

6:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z-rqzsXpTzC9RKNuBKyiSw

When: November 11, 2020 (Veteran’s Day) @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Pesticide Storage and Equipment Maintenance

Presented by: Myles Sailer, MDA Training and Development Specialist

The proper storage of pesticides is imperative. In this webinar, Myles will discuss proper storage practices as well essential pieces of information on maintenance to prevent wasted product and time as well as potential environmental concerns.

12:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CMSjJEhwQkqUTvToxV0Geg

6:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L4TP-AccSKGoupznVhWoOg

When: November 18, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00

Topic: Pesticide Safety

Presented by: Michaela Hystad, MDA Field Staff

Understanding the importance of proper safety while applying pesticides to mitigate your personal exposure to pesticides. Topics covered in this course are PPE, ways to minimize exposure, first aid, and how to spot various heat related issues.

12:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dTmp01SBTpe9elbSJ7gphg

6:00 PM Training: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_keHN-H5rRfadAZjJ0PBpKw

Additional training credit opportunities are offered through various training sponsors and can be accessed through the MTPlants Course Locator. Please contact Myles Sailer, Pesticide Training & Development Specialist, for more informtaion at 406-444-5512 or Myles.Sailer@mt.gov.