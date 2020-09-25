Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for October 2020

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,500 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in October. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

 

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Lake Walcott

Oct 5-9

12,000

Salmon Falls Creek

Oct 5-9

300

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

Oct 5-9

450

Freedom Park Pond

Oct 5-9

700

Crystal Springs Lake

Oct 12-16

600

Niagara Springs

Oct 12-16

500

Blair Trail Reservoir

Oct 12-16

2,000

Burley Pond

Oct 12-16

2,000

Emerald Lake

Oct 12-16

750

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

Oct 19-23

450

Lake Walcott

Oct 26-30

12,000

 

 

Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for October 2020

