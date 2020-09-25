Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for October 2020

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,500 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in October. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Lake Walcott Oct 5-9 12,000 Salmon Falls Creek Oct 5-9 300 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Oct 5-9 450 Freedom Park Pond Oct 5-9 700 Crystal Springs Lake Oct 12-16 600 Niagara Springs Oct 12-16 500 Blair Trail Reservoir Oct 12-16 2,000 Burley Pond Oct 12-16 2,000 Emerald Lake Oct 12-16 750 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Oct 19-23 450 Lake Walcott Oct 26-30 12,000