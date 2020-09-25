Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for October 2020
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,500 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in October. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Lake Walcott
|
Oct 5-9
|
12,000
|
Salmon Falls Creek
|
Oct 5-9
|
300
|
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|
Oct 5-9
|
450
|
Freedom Park Pond
|
Oct 5-9
|
700
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
Oct 12-16
|
600
|
Niagara Springs
|
Oct 12-16
|
500
|
Blair Trail Reservoir
|
Oct 12-16
|
2,000
|
Burley Pond
|
Oct 12-16
|
2,000
|
Emerald Lake
|
Oct 12-16
|
750
|
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|
Oct 19-23
|
450
|
Lake Walcott
|
Oct 26-30
|
12,000