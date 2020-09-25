Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Welcome to Nebraska Farm to Preschool | Nebraska Department of Education

Farm to Preschool (also referred to as Farm to Early Childhood Education) is an extension of the national Farm to School movement that started with school gardening and connecting farms/farming to schools.

Farm to Preschool includes early childhood programs encompassing preschools, Head Starts, child care centers, and day care homes serving garden or local foods, and providing hands-on nutrition educational activities such as:

  • Field trips to farms, local markets, community gardens, and food co-ops
  • Inviting guest to your facility – farmers, gardeners, chefs, etc.
  • Food sensory exploration activities such as taste-testing, food art, or blind smelling tests
  • Cooking with children
  • Farm and garden toys and books
  • Gardening with children

