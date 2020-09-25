Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Auditor's Office reiterates long-standing policy on not issuing audits 30 days prior to Election Day

Policy followed under State Auditors from both parties dates back nearly 40 years

The Missouri State Auditor's Office today reiterated its long-standing policy of not issuing audits in the weeks leading up to Election Day. State Auditors from both parties have followed the policy since at least the tenure of State Auditor Margaret Kelly (R), who served from 1984 to 1999.

During the 30 days prior to Election Day, the Auditor's Office will not issue audits of state and local offices that are impacted by that election cycle. The date for the 2020 general election in Missouri is Nov. 3, meaning those audits would not be issued from Oct. 2 until after the election. Work by the State Auditor's Office continues during this period.

The policy has been in place for the last several decades to reinforce the role of the Missouri State Auditor as the state's independent fiscal watchdog.

 

State Auditor's Office reiterates long-standing policy on not issuing audits 30 days prior to Election Day



