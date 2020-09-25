Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Tx., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2020 financial results on November 2, 2020 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 440-7573 (United States/Canada) or (253) 237-1144 (International) and use the confirmation code 2493666. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, through Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 2493666. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.        

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com


