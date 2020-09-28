ArtMattan Films sets virtual theatrical release date to October 23, 2020 for THE MAN WHO MENDS WOMEN!

Dr. Denis Mukwege The Man Who Mends Women

ArtMattan Films sets virtual theatrical release date to October 23, 2020 for Nobel Peace Prize Winner Doctor Denis Mukwege documentary THE MAN WHO MENDS WOMEN!

The October 23, 2020 virtual release of The Man Who Mends Women is meant to increase awareness on the death threats against Dr. Mukwege and to support his cause.” — Artmattan Films

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films , the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has announced the virtual theatrical release of documentary The Man Who Mends Women by Thierry Michel and Colette Braeckman about 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Doctor Dennis Mukwege.On September 10, 2020, Doctor Mukwege was placed under the guard of United Nations security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo after death threats were made against him. Dr Mukwege said he received death threats after condemning a massacre. Overtly outspoken about human rights violations, especially killings and rapes by local or foreign armed groups, Dr Mukwege has been targeted in the past after pointing the finger of responsibility at DR Congo's neighbors like Rwanda and Uganda. The October 23, 2020 virtual release of The Man Who Mends Women is meant to increase awareness on the death threats against Dr. Mukwege and to support his cause.The Man Who Mends Women is the portrait of the impressive life and work of internationally renowned gynecologist Doctor Denis Mukwege. He received the prestigious 2014 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle against sexual violence. Mukwege medically assisted over 46,000 sexually abused women in twenty years of professional practice.Sexual violence against women has been used as a weapon of war for years in the violence-ridden and poverty-stricken Democratic Republic of Congo. In order to provide medical, psychological and emotional aid to the victims, Dr. Mukwege founded the Panzi hospital in Bukavu in 1999. Besides his work as a physician, Dr. Mukwege also defends human rights and seeks to raise global awareness on the issue of sexual violence in his country. He condemns the political reluctance to tackle the problem and is not afraid to hit the nail on the head.His work is not without danger, as Dr. Mukwege experienced in 2012, when armed men entered his home and started shooting. Mukwege and his family survived the attack, but his guard was killed. The doctor now lives cloistered in his hospital in Bukavu under the protection of the United Nation peacekeepers. The women, whose physical and emotional integrity and dignity have been restored, stand beside him, true activists for peace, and hungry for justice.The Man Who Mends Women has received Human Rights, Best Documentary and Audience Awards in festivals worldwide and is co-directed by award winning Belgium director Thierry Michel (Mobutu, roi du Zaïre, Hiver 60).

The Man Who Mends Women Trailer