COVID-19 Testing Information

You can now access all of TDCJ’s testing information optimized for either desktop or mobile viewing in one location. This data will continue to be updated often. It now includes information and testing results from the TDCJ Strike Team mass testing of asymptomatic offenders and employees at a number of units impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The agency continues to administer and receive results for COVID-19 tests daily. Given the volume of tests and results received, slight differences in counts may reflect what the database has captured at different points in time, or in some instances, counts may need to be adjusted to reflect corrections to data. Data indicates the current location and status of offenders tested which may change over time.

