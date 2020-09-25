MTX Strengthens Visual Analytics Capabilities with Tableau Partnership

MTX Group

The Partnership Will Give MTX’s Wide Industries Access To Smarter, Real-Time Decision Making with Enhanced Visual Analytics

FRISCO, TX, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTX announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Tableau, a global leader in visual analytics. This collaboration enables MTX to build state of the art data visualization capabilities for its flagship Maverick AI platform, as well as boost its growing portfolio of Emergency Response Management (ERM) solutions with Tableau’s advanced capabilities for data management, integration, cataloging and powerful analytics.

Tableau, a Salesforce company, is a powerful visual analytics platform that enables users to perform real-time data analysis and extract actionable insights. The partnership further solidifies MTX’s relationship with Salesforce and positions it with a unique competitive advantage. MTX is currently a Gold Consulting Partner with Salesforce and a MuleSoft partner.

The Maverick AI platform allows businesses to innovate and transform with minimal effort with greater accuracy and provides data-driven insights integrated with their existing systems and workflows. The partnership enables MTX to leverage Tableau to build advanced visualizations to help decision makers with key actionable insights.

MTX plays a critical role in its mission to empower individuals and companies by offering data analytics and business insights to every department at every scale. Through this collaboration, MTX and Tableau allow customers to access a robust data platform where they can analyze and take action on real-time data.

“The partnership with Tableau is a significant milestone for the MTX team for a couple of reasons. First, it further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in the Salesforce ecosystem beyond the core platform. Secondly, it opens up a world of new opportunities for visual analytics to enable smart decision making with our Maverick AI platform,” stated Gaurav Kheterpal, Chief Technology Officer at MTX.



For more information and interviews please contact:

TAG Media Group

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGMediaGroup.com | 917.209.9514

Daniel Chartock | Daniel@TAGMediaGroup.com | 212.951.0501

About MTX Group (https://mtxb2b.com)

MTX is a global implementation partner enabling organizations to become fit enterprises. MTX provides expertise across a range of platforms and technologies, including Google Cloud, Salesforce, artificial intelligence/machine learning, data integration, analytics, and mobile technology. They have successfully completed hundreds of projects to date designed to help organizations and government agencies serve their stakeholders in today’s technologically advancing world.

