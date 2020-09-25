Sean Toy Shares Tips on Personal Health in 2 Feature Articles
Sean Toy is an ISSA Certified Personal Trainer, and recently shared his expertise in two insightful articles.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Toy was recently featured in two articles addressing common concerns about staying on top of your personal health. Outlining what you can do on your own time to maintain your physical and mental health, Sean Toy also outlined how to get the most out of a personal trainer. Having spent the past 8 years leading and growing fitness teams as a Fitness Manager and Personal Trainer, Sean Toy provided key insight into how to get started.
In his first article, Sean outlines five primary ways to stay on top of your physical and mental health during COVID-19 including: taking deep breaths, prioritizing ‘me’ time, considering what you’re eating, being smart about snacking, and ensuring a good night’s sleep. While sleep tends to be low on the list of most peoples’ priorities, Sean Toy explains, “Sleep is necessary for our brains to function at their highest capacity. Physically, sleep provides us with energy and mentally, sleep has been proven to reduce stress.” This can trickle down into other areas of our lives, giving us the energy to stay focused, exercise at maximum capacity, and have greater willpower throughout the day.
In his second article, Sean Toy outlines how to ensure you’re getting the most out of your personal training experience. First things first: find a personal trainer that you get along with and respect. As Sean Toy explains: “Overall, treat it like an interview. After all, a personal trainer is someone you will likely see several days a week, so you want to make sure that they are the right fit for you.”
About Sean Toy & Levo Labs
Sean Toy has spent the last 8 years leading and growing fitness teams for numerous different companies as a Fitness Manager and Personal Trainer. As the Co-Founder and President of Levo Labs, a one-on-one remote personal training service, Sean has developed an understanding of what drives client success and the steps needed to obtain sustainable results. Working with clients of all ages, from 11 -89, Sean utilizes the Levo method to integrate all aspects of fitness to drive success and satisfaction for his clients.
