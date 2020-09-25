Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LVGO to Teladoc Health, Inc. for 0.5920x Teladoc shares plus cash consideration of $11.33 per share.

If you are a LVGO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VAR to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share.

If you are a VAR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTU to Baring Private Equity Asia for $51.35 per share.

If you are a VRTU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

