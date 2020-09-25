Servus Credit Union releases 2020 third quarter results

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Servus Credit Union released its third quarter results for the 2020 fiscal year. In a quarter marked by the continued effects of COVID-19, Servus’s financial results reflect the credit union’s commitment to supporting members while maintaining a strong financial position for years to come.



“Throughout the past several months, we’ve supported many of our members through some of the most trying financial times they may have ever experienced. All along, Servus has been in a strong position to be able to help them,” says Garth Warner, President & CEO of Servus Credit Union. “I’m so proud of the way we’ve been able to do this. More than ever, we leaned into our noble purpose and supported our members to manage their financial fitness, while staying true to our history and values as a credit union.

“Though we’ve certainly seen a lot change from what we originally expected to see in 2020, we’ve maintained our strong and stable foundation established from years of careful cost management and building capital reserves above legislated requirements. This position has allowed us to support our members and identify opportunities to enhance how we serve them through the crisis and beyond, all while staying true to our founding principles.”

Key performance indicators (all figures compare Q3 2020 to Q3 2019):

Assets grew 5.9% to $17.3 billion.

Net income (after dividends, patronage and taxes) fell by 39% to $11.2 million.

Deposits increased by 6.5% to $13.9 billion.

Loans expanded by 1.9% to $14.7 billion.

Retained earnings were boosted by 5.6% to $959.4 million and our capital is well over the legislated requirement.



While net income for the quarter is down due to changes in consumer behaviour resulting from the pandemic and weak economy, deposits increased to $13.9 billion, up 6.5% from the same quarter in FY19. The biggest factor in the lower income figure is a significant increase in loan loss provisions — these do not indicate actual loan defaults, but are funds set aside in anticipation of higher expected losses based on how the economy is performing. Additionally, we’ve also seen our members’ spending patterns change, resulting in a reduction in transaction volumes and associated revenues.

“The results reflected in our net income are not surprising — we knew we would continue to see impacts from COVID-19 this quarter. That said, we have worked hard to remain profitable throughout this period and are proud we’ve been able to achieve that,” explained Mr. Warner. “We’re also encouraged by how many of our members are seeing this as an opportunity to strengthen their financial fitness, which is reflected in our deposit and asset growth.”

The Servus Feel Good Movement

In May, Servus launched the Servus Feel Good Movement™ to help make a positive impact for our members and Albertans overall. With the Movement, Servus expects to give $1 million to programs and initiatives that help people start to feel good again throughout the remaining of the 2020 fiscal year. So far, Servus has given more than $180,000 to a number of organizations across the province including distress centres that operate Alberta’s 211 helpline.

In June, Servus also added a nomination program to the Movement asking Albertans to nominate deserving people, non-profits and community initiatives for the chance to receive a gift valued up to $1000. Since June, Servus has awarded $52,000 from this program.

