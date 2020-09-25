Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas’ Blue Ribbon Schools

September 25, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 28 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

"Congratulations to the hardworking students, teachers, administrators, and parents of the 28 Texas schools recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools this year," said Governor Abbott. "This prestigious honor is a testament to the Texas' educational excellence and our teachers' dedication to their students. The State of Texas will continue to build a brighter future for every Texas student."

The following Texas schools were recognized:

Alvarado Elementary South - Alvarado ISD Desertaire Elementary School - Ysleta ISD Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Jr. Early College High School - Dallas ISD Early Childhood Development Center - Corpus Christi ISD Early College High School Carrollton - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Edward Roberson Middle School - Spring ISD Edward Titche Elementary School - Dallas ISD Heights Elementary School - Laredo ISD Henry W Longfellow Career Exploration Academy - Dallas ISD High School for Law and Justice - Houston ISD Hobbs Williams Elementary School - Grand Prairie ISD John Z. Leyendecker Elementary School - Laredo ISD Kelly-Pharr Elementary School - Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD Langham Elementary School - Nederland ISD Maude Mae Kirchner Elementary School - Eagle Pass ISD Memorial Elementary School - Houston ISD Milam Elementary School - El Paso ISD Redwater Junior High School - Redwater ISD Reilly Elementary School - Austin ISD Saint Theresa Catholic School - Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences - Fort Worth ISD The Shlenker School - The Shlenker School District Transmountain Early Collee High School - El Paso ISD Vista Academy of Austin-Mueller - Texas College Preparatory Academy West Main Elementary School - Lancaster ISD Windsor Park G/T Elementary School - Corpus Christi ISD Windthorst Elementary School - Windthorst ISD Young Women's College Preparatory Academy - Houston ISD