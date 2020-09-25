Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,997 in the last 365 days.

West and Central Africa: Flooding Situation as of 25 September 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 25 September, flooding has affected around 1.7 million people in West and Central Africa, with many regions recording excess rainfalls. The impact in 2020 is particularly severe, and the number of people affected exceeding last year’s totals, when floods affected 1.1 million people in 11 countries. While seasonal rains are expected to subside in parts of West Africa, notably the Sahel, they will affect more areas in Central Africa. Resulting destruction of houses, goods, crops and fields, and land degradation are threatening the livelihoods of communities whose majority rely on agriculture. The impact of additional shocks of extreme weather events pushes vulnerable families deep into crisis. Many of the affected regions are already struggling with insecurity, high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, and climate change. Floods also risk increasing the incidence of water-borne diseases, impact hygiene and sanitation, and reduce the capacity to put in place effective preventative measures against COVID-19.

Download Infographic: https://bit.ly/2G0xH3p

National and local authorities are leading the response, including Civil Protection and Disaster Management Agencies, national Red Cross societies and NGOs, as well as community-based organisations. Due to the frequency and scale of the incidents, additional support is often required. Humanitarian teams respond to the acute needs of the most vulnerable and displaced people, and help communities to bounce back faster.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

You just read:

West and Central Africa: Flooding Situation as of 25 September 2020

Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.