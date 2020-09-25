Britain Loves Baking Launches It's First Range of Affordable Baking Boxes For Kids

Britain Loves Baking

The new range of affordable kids baking boxes aim to teach children new baking skills in an exciting and interactive way

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Britain Loves Baking, the nation’s baking best friend launches a fun new range of single recipe kids baking boxes. Each box contains everything Junior bakers need to create simple sweet treats from scratch.

Boxes are delivered directly to customers door or can be found in selected retail outlets across the UK, making learning about baking easier for kids and more convenient for parents as kids can now bake what they want when they want, Each box has all the dry ingredients including replacing butter for healthier ambient Coconut Better or Rapeseed Oil. Everything had been measured and weighed out, so only the ingredient customers need is an egg.

The new and innovative range include:

• Strawberry shortbread & White Chocolate Lemon Icing Baking Box

• Berry & Chocolate Cupcake Baking Box with Strawberry Frosting

• Orange Chocolate bread which can be turned into Chocolate Doughnuts come with free digital baking timer

• Banana Cupcakes Baking Box with Banana Frosting and free baking gift

Jnr bakers are in for treat this Halloween as the baking team have come up with three limited edition Spooktacular themed Baking Boxes including:

• Scary Skeleton Gingerbread People, with a large skeleton cookie cutter and a Halloween themed fondant icing set

• Orange Chocolate Cupcakes with Orange and Chocolate frosting tubs, scary sprinkles and a selection of free evil pumpkin cupcake toppers

• Spooky Cookie Baking Box with a set of 4 Halloween cookie cutters and a frosting and icing set to create their own Spooktacular cookies.

Each box is made with high quality ingredients contain no additives, natural colouring, flavours, and child-friendly recipe cards. These easy-to-follow illustrated recipes allow kids to do most of the baking themselves. Although, with a little help from the grown-ups every now and then. Each box comes with a special surprise baker’s tool making the boxes even more fun and it’s helps kids start their own collection of bakeware.

As with all Britain Loves Baking Boxes, kids can Bake Along with Libby ‘on the company’s You Tube channel. Here children can learn valuable basic baking skills from young and talented social media baker who creates content that inspires a love of positive, mindful baking in children everywhere.

“We believe this interactive approach to baking will appeal to children and young people of all ages. The interactive videos can be viewed on and device, streamed or downloaded making all the content much more accessible”. Our mission is to put people and our purpose first, over profits and shareholders so we will generate less profit but it will enable us to deliver on our commitment to providing free baking lessons to the nation” explains Chief Baking Officer, Greg Wixted.

The company aims to offer its customers the very best value for money, provide a great baking experience using the best quality ingredients, these are placed in simple packaging. Getting rid of all unnecessary frills and packaging means that Britain Loves Baking can focus on making it all about the baking.

Boxes start at £7 up to £15 for a Limited Edition Large Halloween Cookie Box plus postage, customers can order at www.britainlovesbaking.com or in local retailers. Trade and Account customers s can order full or mixed cases of 12, with free next day UK mainland delivery if ordered by 12 noon.

In the coming week, Trade account customers, will be able to order via a new B2B e-Commerce solution, a dedicated platform for orders, marketing materials, account management, payments, logistics and supply chain management. Having now extended their production facility in London, the business has the capacity and the capability to start to scale up their Trade and private label business which again will provide the funding to enable the business offer free baking lessons for all. These course are available through their You Tube Channel and website. For more information please visit our website www.britainlovesbaking.com or social channels Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or email thebakers@britainlovesbaking.com. Customer services can be reached on 0800 046 5670

About Britain Loves Baking

As the Covid 19 global pandemic took hold and with increased time at home for all the family baking has once again taken centre stage in UK family life Britain Loves Baking is an innovative response to these changed circumstances. Allowing consumers to access hard to get ingredients and baking inspiration straight to their doors and is well known as the home of family baking. Bakers UK-wide, including many celebrity customers, have enjoyed the company’s baking boxes during lockdown. Offer a wide range of baking boxes that provide all the ambient, dry ingredients and recipes needed to help learn new baking skills and create amazing bakery and patisserie quality treats at home.

Media Contacts Britain Loves Baking

Greg Wixted, Founder of Britain Loves Baking is available for interview or further comment. Please contact Dave Lee at Britain Loves Baking, Dave@wearexpert.com or 0800 046 5670 or 0203 290 7757 for more information on our range of products please visit https://britainlovesbaking.com or email our baking team thebakers@britainlovesbaking.com