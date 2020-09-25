HeadHunter Group PLC Announces the Start of Trading of its American Depositary Shares on the Moscow Exchange

/EIN News/ -- MOSCOW, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) (the “Company”) announced the start of trading of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) (ticker: HHRU) on the Moscow Exchange.



Commenting on the event Mikhail Zhukov, CEO of HeadHunter Group, said: “We are glad to offer investors access to our securities through the Moscow Exchange with clear and convenient infrastructure, with quotation and settlement in Russian rubles.”

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange added: “Headhunter is one of the most popular and useful resources for both employers and job-seekers. Now, millions of platform users can buy shares in this leading recruitment agency using Moscow Exchange’s infrastructure.

“We are pleased that new-economy companies are listing on Moscow Exchange. This helps to attract new investors to the market, and allows them to diversify their portfolios that is especially needed among growing demand for exchange trading from retail investors: 6.5 million people have already opened brokerage accounts to trade on MOEX, of whom 2.8 million have joined the Exchange this year. A secondary listing in Moscow creates additional demand for a company’s securities from Russian investors and increases liquidity.”

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries

Roman Safiyulin

E-mail: r.safiyulin@hh.ru

Media Inquiries

Alexander Dzhabarov

E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

About HeadHunter Group PLC

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

About Moscow Exchange

MOEX operates Russia’s main trading platform for currencies, money market instruments, equities, bonds, derivative instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository) and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows MOEX to offer its clients a full range of trading and post-trading services.

Forward-Looking Statements

