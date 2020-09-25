Government approves mandatory social protection regime

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 25 - Angolan Government approved Thursday the legal regime of mandatory social protection of hired workers, as part of the economic activities that generate low income. ,

The information is expressed in the press release from the Economic Commission of Cabinet Council.

The legal regime covers workers who, under the subordinate authority of a single or collective employer, provide services on farms organised in agricultural, fisheries and commercial companies, without prejudice to others.

According to the document, the monthly average of the total wage bill of the workers involved does not exceed twenty national minimum wages, with reference to the agriculture sector.

The 9th Ordinary Session of Economic Commission, chaired by President João Lourenço, also approved a legal document that defines the Rules for the Management of Technical and Asset Reserves of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The diploma aims to better manage the available financial assets, in order to guarantee the payment of social benefits in the medium and long term and the financial sustainability of mandatory social protection.

The approval of this document will enable the Government to manage the INSS 'technical reserves and assets, obeying objective and clear criteria.

The session also approved a legal instrument that institutionalises the Social Security Mediation Activity, in order to define and regulate the exercise of the activity in the country aimed at allowing the raising awareness of taxpayers and insured persons for the Mandatory Social Protection System.

Still, under the Mandatory Social Protection, the Economic Commission approved the Legal Protection Regime in old Age.

In the field of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, the meeting approved the Regulation of Professional Internships, a document that establishes the rules, modalities and criteria that regulate the access and exercise of professional internships, aimed at covering young people aged between 18 and 25 years.

On National Development Plan, the Economic Commission also approved the Balance Sheet Report of the National Development Plan 2018-2022, with reference to the first half of 2020.

In relation to Public-Private Partnerships, the session approved, on the other hand, the Operational Plan for Structuring Public-Private Partnerships, until December 2021.