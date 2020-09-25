Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President appoints management commission for customs warehouse

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 25 - Angolan president João Lourenço Thursday appointed a Management Commission to speed up the business policy of the Angola Customs Warehouse, aimed at attaining its strategic objectives. ,

The said Commission should, within thirty days, present a proposal for restructuring and rescheduling the liabilities of the referred Warehouse, states the President’s Civil Affairs Office.

To integrate the Commission, the head of State  appointed Eduardo Júlio de Almeida Machado, Afonso Mkaka, Patrício do Rosário da Silva Neto, João José e David Kisadila.  

In the same decree, the head of the Executive Branch dismissed the Board of Directors of the Angola Customs Warehouse, appointed in December 2017.

Ceased to perform their duties, Ludgério de Jesus Florentino Pelinganga (Chairman of the Board of Directors), and the managers Mariana da Luz Silva Santos, Bráulio Dias dos Santos Caetano de Brito, Fernando Silvério Pegado Sobrinho and Alice Paula dos Santos Neves.

