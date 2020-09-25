David Goldfarb Qualifies for Soaring Eagle Award
Dallas Employee Benefits Advisor Receives Recognition for Professional ExcellenceDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leading Producers Round Table (LPRT) of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) is proud to announce that David Goldfarb of DSG Benefits Group, LLC has qualified to receive the association’s prestigious Soaring Eagle Award.
The Soaring Eagle Award is the highest honor given by LPRT to recognize National Association of Health Underwriters members who have achieved the greatest success in demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service. As a long-time advisor in Texas, Goldfarb has earned the respect and trust of employers and business entities alike. He has received recognition in the Dallas Business Journal 2020 Book of Lists and was recently awarded Qualifying and Life member in MDRT, an internationally recognized mark of excellence for the most successful in the financial services industry.
"Goldfarb exemplifies the qualities that make health insurance agents and brokers such important resources and advocates for American consumers," said Rita Rolf, president of the Dallas Association of Health Underwriters. "He has worked tirelessly on behalf of countless clients to ensure they have the insurance coverage they need."
About National Association of Health Underwriters
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please contact Kelly Loussedes at 202-595-3074 or kloussedes@nahu.org.
About DSG Benefits Group:
DSG Benefits Group is a Texas-based benefits consulting firm actively changing the way employers view their employee benefits. With a focus on education and customized plan designs, they’re bringing a new approach that empowers employers and enables them to offer both sustainable health benefits and improved outcomes to their employees.
The healthcare market is changing quickly, and DSG provides an inclusive approach to employee benefits and HR management that instills clients with confidence. From a deep knowledge base and dedication to the mission, DSG ensures its clients are leading with strategy and compliance and minimizing their risk.
