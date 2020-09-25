Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Wrap Technologies, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case



The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Wrap Technologies, Inc. ("Wrap" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WRTC) investors that acquired securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the Defendant made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wrap had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, after it was demonstrated that the BolaWrap was, expensive, ineffective, and rarely used in the field; and (2) public statements made by Wrap were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times, as a result. When the true details were made clear to the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

