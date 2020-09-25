Woodbridge International Announces Multiple Promotions

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm is delighted to announce the appointment of Kyle Richard as Managing Partner. Richard’s promotion from Managing Director/Partner is in response to his personal contribution to the firm’s continued growth, service excellence, investment in people and expert knowledge. “He is a strong leader and I am confident he will guide Woodbridge to even greater success,” said Robert Koenig, CEO.

Marni Connelly will take on an additional title and be promoted to Managing Director/Partner & Chief Operating Officer. Marni’s deep understanding of systems, operations, IT and research makes her an invaluable resource to Woodbridge. She continues to deliver meaningful, forward-thinking and innovative solutions to our clients on a daily basis.

Larry Reinharz will be elevated to Senior Managing Director/Partner, New Business. Larry continues to demonstrate our core values through his hard work, client dedication, leadership behavior and innovative thinking. His accomplishments include both exceptional client results and standout examples of coaching, mentoring and building great teams within our firm.

Speaking on behalf of all the Partners, the CEO Robert Koenig said, "We will always seek to recognize the dedication of our team members and promote from within wherever warranted.”

Neil Dennis and Tex Sekhon, two of the firm’s senior Closers are being promoted to Managing Directors. Neil and Tex are being recognized for their creativity and tenacity in supporting their clients as well as playing an important role in a number of the firm’s notable transactions. Neil and Tex will report directly to Kyle Richard.

Simon Wibberley is being promoted to Managing Director. His performance and dedication over the last few years - through growing the firm’s Cape Town Office and finding top quality people, have enabled Woodbridge to expand the operations exponentially. Simon will report directly to Marni Connelly.

CJ Perrone is being promoted to Vice-President of Closing. He is being recognized for his expertise with Midaxo and improving the firm’s closing processes and project management. He will report directly to Kyle Richard.

Contact info: Don Krier dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com 203-389-8400 x201