OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Result of the Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO, the life sciences and biotechnology company, focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the “Annual General Meeting”) held earlier today the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 September 2020 were duly passed.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

