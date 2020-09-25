Angolan government announces structuring projects

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 25 - Angolan Government will launch several structuring projects, still under study, announced Thursday the minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos. ,

The minister was speaking to journalists at the end of a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The minister announced the government plans to award social and economic projects to national and foreign entrepreneurship until 2021, as part of a public-private partnership.

He announced the construction of Luanda railways linking the border region of Léua (Province of Moxico) to the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Moçâmedes (Province of Namibe) to "Vitoria Falls", in Zimbabwe.

The project includes the enhancement of the Munlevos Landfill in Luanda, the development and exploration of the Cabo Ledo (Luanda) and Okavango (Cuando Cubango) Tourist Development Hubs, as well as the management of agro-ecological centers.

He also announced public-private partnership operations for the construction, exploration and hydroelectric use of the international section of the Cunene River.

The minister also spoke of the award of projects for the hydroelectric exploitation of Chicapa II, in Saurimo, which will supply energy to the region and support mining operations.

Government also plans to supply water to the provinces of Cabinda and Luanda, to build a new bridge over the Kwanza River and to develop toll projects in border areas.

Still, the government foresees to build logistical platforms in the areas of Caala, Lombe, Luve and Soyo.

According to the minister of economy and planning, the Angolan government will take advantages of these investments and partnership to promote the country's economic development.

In its Thursday session , the economic commission approved the rules of the management of the Technical and Asset Reserves of the National Institute of Social Security.