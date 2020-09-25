Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Nigeria: Donation of Smart COVID-19 Walk-Through Testing Booths from the Government of the Republic of Korea

Government of Nigeria through NCDC has received a donation of 3 Smart COVID-19 Walk-through Testing Booths from the Government of the Rep. of Korea through KOICA Nigeria Office.

This comes to boost national scale-up of sample collection & testing capacity for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

"The Smart Walk-through Booths will improve protection for medical staff during sample collection, and support mass screening for COVID-19 in Nigeria in a timely and efficient manner." - KOICA Nigeria Office Country Director, Mr Woochan Chang at the handover ceremony.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

