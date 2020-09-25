Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,437,072) deaths (35,007), and recoveries (1,184,645)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,437,072) deaths (35,007), and recoveries (1,184,645) by region:
Central (57,365 cases; 1,075 deaths; 50,008 recoveries): Burundi (476; 1; 462), Cameroon (20,712; 418; 19,440), CAR (4,804; 62; 1,837), Chad (1,171; 82; 1,003), Congo (5,005; 89; 3,920), DRC (10,555; 271; 10,051), Equatorial Guinea (5,018; 83; 4,509), Gabon (8,716; 54; 7,906), Sao Tome & Principe (908; 15; 880).
Eastern (164,215; 3,223; 92,672): Comoros (474; 7; 453), Djibouti (5,407; 61; 5,339), Eritrea (369; 0; 330), Ethiopia (71,687; 1,148; 29,461), Kenya (37,489; 669; 24,334), Madagascar (16,191; 227; 14,883), Mauritius (367; 10; 343), Rwanda (4,789; 27; 3,050), Seychelles (143; 0; 140), Somalia (3,465; 98; 2,877), South Sudan (2,669; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,592; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (7,064; 70; 3,226).
Northern (314,057; 10,610; 246,914): Algeria (50,582; 2,003; 35,544), Egypt (102,513; 5,835; 92,644), Libya (30,097; 473; 16,430), Mauritania (7,433; 161; 7,052), Morocco (110,099; 1,956; 90,186), Tunisia (13,305; 180; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (727,503; 17,512; 640,515): Angola (4,475; 162; 1,503), Botswana (2,921; 16; 701), Eswatini (5,375; 108; 4,724), Lesotho (1,554; 35; 782), Malawi (5,747; 179; 4,163), Mozambique (7,399; 51; 4,558), Namibia (10,740; 119; 8,482), South Africa (667,049; 16,283; 595,916), Zambia (14,491; 332; 13,643), Zimbabwe (7,752; 227; 6,043).
Western (173,932; 2,587; 154,536): Benin (2,294, 40; 1,954), Burkina Faso (1,950; 56; 1,260), Cape Verde (5,479; 55; 4,917), Côte d'Ivoire (19,501; 120; 19,003), Gambia (3,552; 110; 2,012), Ghana (46,222; 299; 45,417), Guinea (10,478; 65; 9,816), Guinea-Bissau (2,324; 39; 1,549), Liberia (1,338; 82; 1,221), Mali (3,041; 130; 2,391), Niger (1,193; 69; 1,107), Nigeria (57,849; 1,102; 49,098), Senegal (14,816; 304; 11,818), Sierra Leone (2,188; 72; 1,666), Togo (1,707; 44; 1,307).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).