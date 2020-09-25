Global Radiodermatitis Market To Reach $609.68 Million By 2027: AMR

Increase in the geriatric population, rise in prevalence of cancer, and surge in adoption of radiotherapy drive the growth of the global radiodermatitis market.The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.The patients suffering from the Covid-19 are now treated as a high-risk group as they need frequent hospital visits for radiation therapy.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global radiodermatitis market generated $477.48 million in 2019, and is projected to hit $609.68 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in the geriatric population, rise in prevalence of cancer, and surge in adoption of radiotherapy drive the growth of the global radiodermatitis market. However, higher radiodermatitis cost hinders the market. On the other hand, reduction of side effected related to radiation therapy are anticipated to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for radiodermatitis is anticipated to reduce during the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to several manufacturers of radiodermatitis that have been suffering from the challenges in the supply of their products.

The patients suffering from the Covid-19 are now treated as a high-risk group as they need frequent hospital visits for radiation therapy.

The global radiodermatitis market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into topical, oral drugs, and dressings. The dressing segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the study period. However, the topical segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the marketis classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the online pharmacy segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The global radiodermatitis market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across North America is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the study period.

The global radiodermatitis market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Bausch Health Companies Inc, BMG Pharma SPA, Convatec Group Plc, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Mylan N.V., 3M Company, Bayer Ag, GlaxoSmithKline, Molnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Stratpharma Ag.

