Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (24 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,430 New cases: 10 New tests: 207 Total confirmed: 3,552 Recovered: 2,012 (+1) Deaths: 110 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,067 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 1,430 New cases: 10 New tests: 207 Total confirmed: 3,552 Recovered: 2,012 (+1) Deaths: 110 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.