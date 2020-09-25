AIC NITTE aims to drive innovation and technological advancements among startups through a virtual boot camp
EINPresswire.com/ -- NITTE Education Trust is one among the top institutions in India selected by NITI Aayog for setting up an Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) scheme of the Union Government. The main objective of AIC NITTE Incubation Centre is to ‘Foster Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Education, Agriculture and Healthcare sectors’.
Launched on 7th August, 2020, AIC NITTE Incubation Centre has on boarded 30 startups ( 16 resident + 14 virtual) for incubation and is organizing a first-of-its-kind e-bootcamp on 26th and 27th September, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM, to nurture innovative start-up businesses in their pursuit to become scalable and sustainable enterprises.
This Startup bootcamp aims to build a common platform for startups, technology partners, and mentors who are willing to foster startup growth in India. Another main objective of this bootcamp is to ensure and facilitate the required assistance for the startups at every stage of the growth cycle i.e from preparing a business plan to getting them investment ready.
This virtual program will be mentored and monitored by eminent industry personalities: Mr. Subramanian Chandramouli (Leadership and Enterprise Sales Coach), Mr. Ramjee Pallela (COO, AIC-CCMB), Mr. Madhav Bissa (Head of AI & DS, NASSCOM) and Mr. Raghav Hunasgi (Chief Marketing Officer, Evolutyz Corp).
Speaking of the event, Mr. Achar, CEO of AIC NITTE Incubation Centre, said, “We are looking forward to this virtual bootcamp to ensure and facilitate technological assistance to the registered startups and enable them to build a sustainable startup in the early stages and embark on a quick growth curve.”
Asia Inc. 500
Asia Inc. 500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.
AIC NITTE
The AIC NITTE Incubation Centre is situated amidst the luscious green fields of Nitte, Karkala, Karnataka, India. The NITTE Education Trust is one among the few reputed Institutions selected by NITI Aayog, for setting up an Atal Incubation Centre. Sprawling across 10,000 sq ft, the Incubation Centre aims to accelerate entrepreneurial vision of the country by encouraging and providing assistance to budding entrepreneurs who want to create startups in the areas of Agriculture, Biotechnology and ITCs to nurture their Novel innovative ideas. The main objective of AIC Nitte is to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among young men and women.
