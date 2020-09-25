Bridgestone Announces Discontinuation of Kart Tire Supply in 2022

The supply of kart tires will be discontinued on December 31, 2022.

This decision reflects careful examination of the company's portfolio and resources.

Bridgestone will continue its longstanding, passionate participation in motorsports.

Tokyo (September 25, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it plans to discontinue supply of kart tires* effective December 31, 2022.

Since 1977, Bridgestone has continued to develop, manufacture, and supply kart tires for domestic and overseas markets. In Japan, we have supplied kart tires accredited by the Japan Automobile Federation. Overseas, our kart tires have been homologated by Commission Internationale de Karting, an organization under the umbrella of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile. These tires have been used to support the aspirations of kart racers of all types, from hobby to serious racers pursuing new heights in their sport.

The decision to discontinue kart tire supply was made through a careful examination of the company's portfolio and resource allocation to reflect operating environment changes consistent with the Group's Mid-Long Term Business Strategy. However, Bridgestone will be fully responsible for the supply of kart tires until December 31, 2022, at which time outstanding supply contracts with customers are scheduled to conclude.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the many customers and kart racing staff who have used our tires in their racing pursuits. Bridgestone will continue its passionate participation in motorsports as a company and we hope that our customers will continue to support Bridgestone's motorsports activities.