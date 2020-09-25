AMAG Technology Expands Symmetry Mobile App - New functionality supports Return to Work strategies

AMAG Technology Expands Symmetry Mobile App Howard Johnson, AMAG Technology President www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Howard Johnson, AMAG Technology President, said “Symmetry Mobile provides an easy-to-use Return to Work remote technology solution....

G4S (LSE:GFS)

We are honored to chat with Howard Johnson, AMAG Technology President, about the Symmetry Mobile App which provides an easy-to-use Return to Work remote technology solution” — Martin Eli, Publisher, SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAG Technology, a G4S company, expands Symmetry Mobile functionalities to support Return to Work strategies for businesses as they reopen. The added features of Symmetry Mobile provide additional controls for a person’s access to corporate sites and facilities. Symmetry Mobile now offers additional screening questions to help reduce the risk of potentially infected employees accessing corporate sites.

With Symmetry Mobile, employees can be required to complete a Return to Work questionnaire on their smartphone. Upon successful completion, their physical access card or mobile credential will be enabled for a specified period of time. If the form is not completed successfully, the access card will expire and the employee will not be able to enter the facility.

The forms can be customized and can operate on a configurable schedule. For example, an organization can require its employees to complete the form every morning before reporting for work or by a selected time of day. The solution also includes email notifications, which can be sent to the employee’s manager for visibility.

“Symmetry Mobile provides an easy-to-use Return to Work remote technology solution that provides an actual hard barrier to entry if a person fails to meet their company’s required screening questions,” said AMAG Technology President, Howard Johnson. “By recording every person’s answer, Symmetry Mobile also provides an audit trail, which helps companies remain in compliance with governing authorities while keeping employees safe.”

The Return to Work questionnaire’s functionality within Symmetry Mobile operates independently from the access control readers and can be used on virtually any existing Symmetry Access Control system installation — and without any local infrastructure changes. Symmetry Mobile also operates with Symmetry Blue Bluetooth readers, supporting organizations that are transitioning to a fully mobile access control solution. Organizations can phase in Symmetry Blue readers to minimize disruption while modernizing the user experience, increasing flexibility and security, and creating a safer onboarding environment.

The app is available in English, Spanish, French and Arabic.

For more information about Symmetry Mobile, please visit www.amag.com/mobile or contact your sales representative at www.amag.com/contact.

