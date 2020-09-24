Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Passing of Judge Smith Camp

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Judge Laurie Smith Camp had passed way.

“Susanne and I are shocked and saddened that Judge Smith Camp has unexpectedly passed away. Before becoming a federal judge, she was a highly-respected attorney in both private practice and public service. Outside of her legal career, she was a friend to the arts and a deeply-involved member of the community. We celebrate her work and will long remember her contributions to the Good Life.”