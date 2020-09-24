Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Passing of Judge Smith Camp

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Judge Laurie Smith Camp had passed way.

 

“Susanne and I are shocked and saddened that Judge Smith Camp has unexpectedly passed away.  Before becoming a federal judge, she was a highly-respected attorney in both private practice and public service.  Outside of her legal career, she was a friend to the arts and a deeply-involved member of the community.  We celebrate her work and will long remember her contributions to the Good Life.”

