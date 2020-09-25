Beat the Heat with Help from Solatube
Solar Star Attic Fans Deliver ReliefVISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube solar attic fans unite advanced motor technologies with progressive designs, delivering big power and exceptional performance in the home. The Solar Star attic fan is a ventilation system that efficiently vents hot air and moisture from the attic so it stays cool and mold-free, providing greater comfort for the home. It helps the home stay cooler and also prolongs the life of the roof and air conditioner. Solar Star attic fans are powered by the sun which saves energy and reduces utility bills. They are also whisper-quiet. There is a 26% Federal Tax Credit savings that is ending on Dec. 31.
• Removes heat and moisture from your attic making your home cooler and healthier.
• Solar-powered design – no electricity needed; built-in photovoltaic power helps reduce electric bills and qualifies for 26% Federal Tax Credit
• Reduction in damaging moisture; helps eliminate mold and prolong roof life
• Ease of installation; installs quickly without wiring; leak-proof flashing is compatible with all roof types
• 10-Year Warranty
• Resistance to extreme weather; select solar-powered attic fans meet High-Velocity Hurricane Zone requirements
Solatube International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), has a complete line of its highly effective solar–powered attic fans. The esthetically pleasing Solar Star attic fans feature a discreet and sophisticated design while utilizing the sun’s energy to power the high performance motor.
Solar Star attic fans work with a roof-mount vent that draws hot air and moisture out of the attic and discharges it to the exterior, providing an even, continuous flow of air. Solar Star products are available in different models with two solar panel wattage capacities to fit the needs of different roof types. Interior-mount models can be placed on existing vents to maximize air flow without adding an additional element on the roof. All fans can be installed in two hours or less.
As an added incentive, there is a 26% tax credit on the purchase and installation of all Solar Star attic fans through Dec. 31, 2020. For details, please visit Solatube’s Federal Tax Credit Information Center.
Retail price quotes are available through Solatube Premier Dealers. For more information, please visit www.solatube.com, or call 888.SOLATUBE.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output, such as the award-winning, high-output SkyVault Series. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
