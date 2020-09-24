Matrix Service Company Certified for Fifth Consecutive Year by Great Place To Work®

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that it has been certified for the fifth consecutive year as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place To Work®. The certification is based on anonymous surveys completed by employees of Matrix Service Company and its subsidiaries. A summary of these results can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/matrix-service-company.



“Our company’s success is dependent upon attracting and retaining a vibrant, diverse workforce and on creating a fair and inclusive culture where everyone has an opportunity for development and success. Just as we seek to continuously improve in the work that we do, we also look for ways to build better experiences and opportunities for our employees. Great Place To Work is a valuable tool in helping us do so through the feedback they provide,” said John R. Hewitt, Matrix Service Company President and CEO. “I am extremely proud of our people and their commitment to our culture and core values especially given the challenges we have encountered in this calendar year.”

Said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place To Work, “We congratulate Matrix Service Company on their Certification. Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

Effective with the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, the Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.”

