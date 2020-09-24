Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform, ImmTORTM, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will participate virtually in the following investor conferences in October:



Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Fireside chat time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Monday, October 5, 2020

Fireside chat time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The company’s first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2021 in partnership with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder. A wholly-owned program focused on addressing IgA nephropathy driven by ImmTOR and a therapeutic enzyme is also in development among additional product candidates. Selecta recently licensed its Phase 3 clinical product candidate, SEL-212, in chronic refractory gout to Sobi. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

