Kiniksa Announces Rilonacept Analyst Day Now Tuesday, September 29th

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of clinical-stage assets designed to modulate immunological pathways that are implicated across a spectrum of diseases, today announced that the company’s virtual Rilonacept Analyst Day will now take place on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The event will feature presentations from the Kiniksa management team on the market opportunity for rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis as well as the company’s continued commercial preparations and launch strategy. Additionally, guest speaker Paul Cremer, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, will review the burden of recurrent pericarditis, the current treatment landscape, and the unmet need.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Kiniksa will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020. The presentation will be accessible through this link as well as through the Investors & Media section of the company's website. Individuals can also participate by dialing (866) 614-0636 (U.S. and Canada) or (409) 231-2053 (international) using conference ID number 3890078. The archived webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event.

About Recurrent Pericarditis

Recurrent pericarditis is a painful and debilitating autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease that typically presents with chest pain and is often associated with changes in electrical conduction and sometimes buildup of fluid around the heart, called pericardial effusion. Patients with pericarditis are deemed recurrent if they have an additional episode after a symptom-free period of 4-6 weeks, and chronic if symptoms from any one episode last longer than three months. Recurrent pericarditis symptoms impair qualify of life, limit physical activities, and lead to frequent emergency department visits and hospitalizations. There are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments for recurrent pericarditis.

About Rilonacept

Rilonacept is a weekly, subcutaneously-injected, recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1α) and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β). Rilonacept was discovered and developed by Regeneron and is approved by the FDA under the brand name ARCALYST® for the treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS), specifically Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome and Muckle-Wells Syndrome. Rilonacept for the treatment of deficiency of the interleukin1 receptor antagonist (DIRA) is currently pending FDA approval following the submission of a supplemental Biologic License Application (sBLA) in June 2020. Rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis is an investigational drug. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to rilonacept for recurrent pericarditis in 2019 and Orphan Drug designation to rilonacept for pericarditis in 2020.

Important information about ARCALYST® (rilonacept) Injection

IL-1 blockade may interfere with immune response to infections. Serious, life-threatening infections have been reported in patients taking ARCALYST. ARCALYST should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious infection. Taking ARCALYST with TNF inhibitors is not recommended because this may increase the risk of serious infections.

Patients should not receive a live vaccine while taking ARCALYST. It is recommended that prior to initiation of therapy with ARCALYST patients receive all recommended vaccinations, as appropriate, including pneumococcal vaccine and inactivated influenza vaccine. In the initial development program for ARCALYST, six serious adverse reactions were reported by four patients: Mycobacterium intracellular infection, gastrointestinal bleeding and colitis, sinusitis and bronchitis and Streptococcus pneumoniae meningitis. The most commonly reported adverse reactions associated with ARCALYST were injection site reaction and upper respiratory tract infection. Patients should be monitored for changes in their lipid profiles and provided with medical treatment if warranted. Treatment with immunosuppressants, including ARCALYST, may result in an increase in risk of malignancies. Hypersensitivity reactions associated with ARCALYST administration in clinical studies have been rare. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, administration of ARCALYST should be discontinued and appropriate therapy initiated.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s clinical-stage product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These pipeline assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways that are implicated across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

