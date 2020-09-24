Chart Industries, Inc. Recognized as Global Leader in the Clean Energy Transition

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and energy industries, is pleased to share recent recognition of our impacts to the clean energy transition and recent investments in high growth markets:



Chart Industries is a finalist for the S&P Global Platts Energy Award in the category of Excellence in LNG. This award is open to all players in the LNG value chain, including producers, buyers, portfolio players, traders, financial companies, shippers, and technology innovators. The focus is on high-performance in LNG areas including innovation, flexibility, efficiency and partnerships.

Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President, is a finalist for the S&P Global Platts Energy Award in the category of Chief Trailblazer, which recognizes business leaders that head up an entire corporation and who have consistently demonstrated clarity of vision, judgment and motivational skills that transform and empower their organization.

Jill has also been named to the 2021-2022 National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Board of Directors. NAM is a one-stop shop for manufacturing and manufacturers. With 14,000 member companies in every industrial sector, NAM focuses on free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity.

Chart has been selected by the European Commission as a new member of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, which is anchored in the hydrogen value chain, covering renewable and low-carbon hydrogen from production via transmission to mobility, industry, energy, and heating applications. Chart will contribute to the work of the Alliance through its over 50 years of liquid hydrogen equipment and solution experience.

Additionally, we have joined Hydrogen Europe to expand our geographic hydrogen presence which is in addition to our membership in Hydrogen Council and the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association.

Chart has also been unanimously accepted to partner in The DNV GL led Maritime Hydrogen Safety Joint Development Project (MarHySafe) which focuses on maritime hydrogen safety.

And finally, to round out a very active week, we broke ground at our new parts, repair, service and leasing facility in Richburg, South Carolina (USA). Our repair, service and leasing division is growing over 10% annually as the result of expanding our geographic footprint over the past two years. We have had interest in expanding into the southeastern United States for some time, as many of our customers have large installed bases of products that need refurbishment, particularly in the Carolinas. We expect the facility to begin repairs at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and bring 50 jobs to the region in the near term.



