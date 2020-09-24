Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Stifel’s 2020 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will present at Stifel’s 2020 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, will participate in a panel discussion titled “The Evolution of Complement Targeted Therapies.” The event will be available live via webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com.

Investor Contact:

Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers

Argot Partners

sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com

212.600.1902