Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Operating Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year, ended August 30, 2020.



Net sales for the quarter increased 12.5 percent, to $52.28 billion from $46.45 billion last year. Net sales for the fiscal year increased 9.3 percent, to $163.22 billion from $149.35 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year were as follows:

16 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks 52 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 11.0% 13.6% 8.1% 9.2% Canada 9.1% 12.6% 5.0% 7.4% Other International 16.1% 18.8% 8.9% 11.2% Total Company 11.4% 14.1% 7.7% 9.2% E-commerce 90.6% 91.3% 49.5% 50.1%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.389 billion, or $3.13 per diluted share, compared to $1.097 billion, or $2.47 per diluted share last year. This year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by incremental expense related to COVID-19 premium wages and sanitation costs of $281 million pretax ($0.47 per diluted share) and a $36 million pretax charge ($0.06 per diluted share) related to the prepayment of $1.5 billion of debt. These items were partially offset by an $84 million pretax benefit ($0.15 per diluted share) for the partial reversal of a reserve of $123 million pretax ($0.22 cents per diluted share), related to a product tax assessment taken in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income for the fiscal year was $4.00 billion, or $9.02 per diluted share, compared to $3.66 billion, or $8.26 per diluted share in the prior year.

Costco currently operates 795 warehouses, including 552 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 101 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, September 24, 2020

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impacts, reduced customer shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher-priced products, reduced workforce due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited) 16 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended August 30,

2020 September 1,

2019 August 30,

2020 September 1,

2019 REVENUE Net sales $ 52,277 $ 46,448 $ 163,220 $ 149,351 Membership fees 1,106 1,050 3,541 3,352 Total revenue 53,383 47,498 166,761 152,703 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 46,401 41,310 144,939 132,886 Selling, general and administrative 5,027 4,684 16,332 14,994 Preopening expenses 26 41 55 86 Operating income 1,929 1,463 5,435 4,737 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (51 ) (45 ) (160 ) (150 ) Interest income and other, net (9 ) 74 92 178 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,869 1,492 5,367 4,765 Provision for income taxes 465 382 1,308 1,061 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,404 1,110 4,059 3,704 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (15 ) (13 ) (57 ) (45 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,389 $ 1,097 $ 4,002 $ 3,659 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 3.14 $ 2.49 $ 9.05 $ 8.32 Diluted $ 3.13 $ 2.47 $ 9.02 $ 8.26 Shares used in calculation (000’s): Basic 442,843 439,727 442,297 439,755 Diluted 444,231 443,400 443,901 442,923







