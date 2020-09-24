Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it held its annual meeting of Limited Partners in Athens, Greece on September 24, 2020. At that meeting:



Rory Hussey was re-elected to act as a Class I Director until the Partnership’s 2023 annual meeting of Limited Partners (“Proposal One”); The appointment of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A., as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, was ratified (“Proposal Two”).

No other actions were taken at the meeting.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 neo panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

CPLP-F

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.

Jerry Kalogiratos

CEO

Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950

E-mail: j.kalogiratos@capitalpplp.com

Capital GP L.L.C.

Nikos Kalapotharakos

CFO

Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950

E-mail: n.kalapotharakos@capitalmaritime.com