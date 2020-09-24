Presidential Candidate Brock Pierce Joins Wyoming Blockchain Steering Committee

/EIN News/ -- Laramie, Wyoming, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Independent candidate for President of the United States, Brock Pierce, has joined the Steering Committee of the Blockchain Center of Excellence at the University of Wyoming. Started this past February using a cryptocurrency donation of $500,000 from Charles Hoskinson of Input Output HK (IOHK) and a matching donation from the State of Wyoming, the Blockchain Center of Excellence follows an interdisciplinary approach to act as a central point for the advancement of blockchain-related activities in Wyoming.





Pierce will be joined on the steering committee by Charles Hoskinson and fellow venture capitalist and philanthropist, Tim Draper. Draper, who has officially endorsed Brock Pierce for President, is well-known as the founder of the Draper Fisher Jurvetson venture capital firm. Hoskinson, who is the creator of the Cardano blockchain platform, has also recently endorsed Pierce for President.





“It is an honor to join these two icons of technological advancement and philanthropy,” Pierce stated. “For 3 generations and over the past 50 years, the Draper family has done more to support the American dream than any other family I know. With the generous assistance of Charles Hoskinson, I believe that Wyoming will advance this important technology to benefit all Americans.”





Pierce, 39, grew up as a successful child-actor, starring in 11 Hollywood films, including Disney’s The Mighty Ducks and First Kid, before becoming a successful entrepreneur as a young man. Inspired by technology and innovation, Pierce co-founded, advised, and funded more than 100 businesses and became a pioneer in blockchain technology and digital currencies. Pierce has since committed himself to concrete efforts to better people's lives, having become a philanthropist prior to getting involved in the political process.





www.brock.vote





press@brock.vote