Baj & Boo Shines as World Leader in Face Mask Industry
The company manufactures quality face masks that empower women, women of colour, and everyday women of worth.
At Baj & Boo, we have a strong focus on functionality, while keeping our designs in-style and chic”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baj & Boo is pleased to announce it is doing its part to promote inclusivity, empowerment, and awareness through its chic and stylish face masks.
— Katrina Carlos and Cherrie Gabriel
Located in Toronto, Ontario, Baj & Boo is a small, local business that manufactures stylish and impactful face masks. The company’s goal is to create a safer community during the global pandemic, while collaborating with artists from around the world to bring a unique, glamorous, and empowering look to the everyday face mask.
In the company’s most recent news, Baj & Boo is rapidly becoming one of the most trending face mask companies – a result of some of the company’s designs that send powerful messages about social and cultural awareness. For example, some of Baj & Boo’s best-selling masks are “Women Empowerment,” “Women of Colour,” “Femmes,” and “Women of Worth.”
“At Baj & Boo, we have a strong focus on functionality, while keeping our designs in-style and chic,” say Katrina Carlos and Cherrie Gabriel, the company’s two founders. “Every product is carefully designed with quality, sustainability, functionality, and inclusivity in mind. We feel we should do our part to help keep the population safe from COVID-19, while also making products that are impactful on key topics in our community.”
Baj & Boo creates a wide variety of ethically made face masks to suit any style, comfort preference, and interests, including:
● Natural mulberry sleep masks
● Neoprene masks
● Face masks for children
● Super cool vintage collection
● Pleated masks
● Face masks for pet lovers
Additionally, Baj & Boo will soon be launching an exciting and brand-new product – Send a Smile gift boxes. The concept for these boxes is to promote kindness and generosity, with customers being able to purchase one for themselves or as a gift. The Send a Smile gift boxes are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.
Baj & Boo believes in the importance of social responsibility and, for every mask purchased, the company donates one back to the community.
For more information about Baj & Boo, or to order one or more of the company’s luxe face masks, please visit www.bajandboo.ca.
About the Company
Baj & Boo is a small business in Toronto, Ontario, that aims to create meaningful and positive impact through creative, innovative, and inspiring products. Even during the ongoing pandemic, Baj & Boo is committed to supporting local communities and creating awareness on the importance of caring for one another.
