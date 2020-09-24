Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Donate to Leonardo DiCaprio’s America’s Food Fund Initiative to Feed People Hurt by COVID-19

NPI Works With Health and Wellness Companies in the U.S. and Overseas

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International announced a donation this week to America’s Food Fund, an initiative led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Apple.

America’s Food Fund helps feed the nation’s most vulnerable populations.

“As a company that works with health and wellness brands, we understand the importance of feeding people,” Gould said. “People like Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, use their fame to raise awareness during this crisis.

“When I read about America’s Food Fund, I decided NPI should support its mission,” Gould said. “Before COVID-19, millions of households in America did not have enough food for every person living under the same roof. COVID-19 has accelerated the food problem in the United States."

America’s Food Fund helps the most vulnerable populations, including children who are out of school, low-income families, the elderly, and people who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. There were more than 37 million people before COVID-19 who did not know where their next meal might come from, and that number has increased dramatically because of the pandemic.

“Everyone has seen the miles-long lines of cars with people waiting to get food at local food banks,” Gould said. “Without organizations, such as America’s Food Fund, these people are at greater risk.”

Gould said people don’t realize that millions of children go hungry when schools are closed.

“They depend on the school lunch programs. For many of them, it is their only meal for the day,” Gould said. “Schools today are also sending students home on Fridays with a care package.”

In years past, children would go hungry when schools were closed for the winter holidays.

“Now, schools have been closed for months,” Gould said. “What Leonardo DiCaprio and America’s Food Fund are doing is vital to keep people healthy during these tough times.”

America’s Food Fund has recently received support from the Ford Foundation and Oprah Winfrey to surpass $37 million in donations toward its $40 million goal. In addition to supporting Feeding America and the World Central Kitchen, the fund recently added No Kid Hungry, Save the Children US, and Urban School Food Alliance as beneficiaries.

"We are fortunate that the pandemic has not hurt NPI," Gould said. "Everyone who has weathered the pandemic needs to step up and help where they can."

For more information on how you can help, visit America’s Food Fund online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

