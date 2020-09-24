GlenBrook Health Center Certified as a Great Place to Work

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified GlenBrook Health Center in Carlsbad, California, as a Great Place to Work.



The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

The recent certification marks the third consecutive year GlenBrook has been recognized by the institute. The 2020 certification process included a survey of 230 employees from all departments and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in GlenBrook’s positive impact on the greater community and belief their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on the employee’s personal experience, no matter what job they perform. GlenBrook had to meet the threshold in each category to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredible dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Sadie Harness, administrator for GlenBrook. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that GlenBrook was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects our supportive culture. GlenBrook was rated by 93 percent of employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About GlenBrook Health Center

GlenBrook Health Center is located at 1950 Calle Barcelona in Carlsbad, California. GlenBrook’s 94-bed skilled nursing center has received a Five-Star Quality Rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and offers licensed nursing care 24 hours a day. GlenBrook also features 74 assisted living apartments providing daily assistance with bathing, meal preparation and medication management in addition to memory care for those struggling with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia. GlenBrook Health Center has been certified three years in a row as an outstanding workplace by the Great Place to Work Institute in recognition of its high-performance workplace culture. More information can be found at www.visitglenbrook.com.