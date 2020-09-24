Homeside Properties Helps Canyon Point Condominiums Residents Through Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, GA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa ® company, recently helped provide assistance to local families after a devastating fire through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

Associa Cares provided relief to eight families from Canyon Point Condominiums in Roswell, GA, after their building was severely damaged by a devastating structure fire. Associa Cares provided the appreciative families with the financial assistance needed to pay for immediate essentials and to help get them back into their homes as soon as possible.

“Associa Cares was created to help community members in need when the unthinkable happens,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “In providing relief to the families at Canyon Point Condominiums, we hope to help them get back on their feet quickly and to assure them that there is a network of people who care.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

