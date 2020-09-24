Digital Pi to Host Master Your Marketo Virtual Series to Help Users Leverage Marketo at Scale
Global Marketing Automation Experts, Digital Pi, LLC, will host a 2-day, 8-session Marketo Mastery series featuring pro tips for scaling with the platformDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, LLC, a Merkle company and global team of marketing automation experts, today announced it will host a special 2-day virtual forum featuring their top tips for the award-winning marketing automation platform Marketo.
The 8-session class, entitled Master Your Marketo, comes as part of Digital Pi’s Do More With Less initiative, which also includes an informative blog series as well as small interactive "Ask Me Anything" sessions and an ebook launching next month. The focus of the campaign is to educate Marketo users, new and experienced, on how they can effectively scale their business by implementing Marketo best practice processes.
"One thing we can all agree on is that 2020 has been a bizarre year. Several industries have been negatively impacted by current events while others have actually seen growth," said Ryan Vong, CEO of Digital Pi. "In either scenario, companies have had to adapt quickly. The beauty of Marketo is that it is literally built to do just that. Our goal in hosting these sessions is to help our clients, as well as other Marketo users, understand how to leverage Marketo’s inherent capabilities to achieve greater output when tasked to do more with less."
The Master Your Marketo series was designed for marketing operations professionals who are looking to harness the full power of Marketo as they adapt to changing business demands. The classes will feature expert Marketo consultants and advanced marketing operations practitioners.
Here’s a sneak peak at a few of the sessions:
-DRY Clean Your Marketo Instance - understand how to centralize assets, smart campaigns, and lead scoring with DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself) methodology, and learn how to uncover hidden issues with error notifications.
-Simplify Your Stack: Centralize Marketo for Greater Success - learn how you can plan for integrating new systems into your marketing stack without disturbing your Marketo and company-wide processes.
-The More the Merrier: Integrating Marketo with Social & Paid Media - set yourself up for success tracking paid and social media in Marketo for better ROI reporting.
The Master Your Marketo virtual series will kick-off October 28 at 12pm ET. To learn more about the event and reserve your spot, click here.
About Digital Pi
Digital Pi, a Merkle company is a leading full-service B2B digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services that help companies get the most value from their investment in Marketo Engage and integrated technologies. Digital Pi defined the widely adopted Digital Pi Gold Standard framework, a blueprint for achieving measurable and repeatable marketing with Marketo Engage. Founded in 2013, Digital Pi has helped hundreds of companies from mid-market to enterprise get more from their investment in marketing technology.
