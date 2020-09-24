Beer Institute Releases August 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2020:

The August 2020 estimate is 14,500,000 barrels, an increase of 1.2% vs. August 2019 removals of 14,324,000.

On September 3, the Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) issued a March 2020 Beer Report. The chart below updates the March 2019 and March 2020 tax paid volumes to match the TTB.

The Beer Institute expects Domestic Tax Paid Estimates for the remaining months to see significant revisions as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 has postponed reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates for up to 90 days.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513 February 11,430,829 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,829 March 14,512,347 14,533,000 0.1% 20,653 April 14,200,000 13,500,000 -4.9% -700,000 May 15,216,000 14,216,000 -6.6% -1,000,000 June 15,901,000 16,600,000 4.4% 699,000 July 14,820,000 15,100,000 1.9% 280,000 August 14,324,000 14,500,000 1.2% 176,000 YTD 112,837,689 112,197,000 -0.6% -640,689

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The September 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on October 29, 2020.

